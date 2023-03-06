Man shot, killed in South Bend parking garage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Police in South Bend were investigating the death of a man fatally shot in a parking garage late Sunday night.

South Bend Police Department officers were called at around 11:20 p.m. to a report of shots at the Wayne Street Garage. The garage is at the intersection of East Wayne Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the St. Joseph River.

The man, whose name was not shared by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Drivers planning to use the Wayne Street Garage on Monday morning should park in the Century Center parking lot.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the South Bend Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263. Anonymous tips can be left with Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.