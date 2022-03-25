Indiana News

Man struck, killed while crossing street in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fort Wayne on Friday morning.

Fort Wayne Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Lake Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

Witnesses told investigators the man was running westbound on Coliseum while crossing the street. One vehicle swerved to avoid him and a second hit him.

It was dark out at the time of the incident, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The man’s identity will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.