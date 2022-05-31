Indiana News

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man suffered life threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash.

The City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the crash Monday at 6:37 p.m. at the intersection of St. Joe Center Rd. and Sawmill Woods Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a single-vehicle motorcycle. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on St. Joe Center Rd. and struck the south curb east of Sawmill Woods Blvd. and crashed.

Officers say the driver was not wearing a helmet and no other vehicles were involved.

St. Joe Center Road is currently down to one lane in each direction until Fatal Accident Investigators and Air Support Units document the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.