Man taken into custody after stabbing of 14-year-old girl in Lake County

UPDATE: 26-year-old Dimas Gabriel Yanez was taken into custody Sunday afternoon as a person of interest in the weekend stabbing of a Lowell teenager, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The man had been spotted running through a cornfield in the southern portion of Lake County early Sunday.

“It’s believed he was in the process of cutting his hair to change his appearance just before he was arrested,” the sheriff’s department said. “Investigators have learned Yanez had been deported to Honduras in 2018 and may have been engaged in criminal activity across the United States since returning to the country illegally. The US Department of Homeland Security has been notified of his arrest today.”

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday is searching for a man who is suspected of stabbing a 14-year-old girl at a baseball game.

Investigators believe the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was watching her brother’s baseball game at the VFW baseball field in Lowell, Indiana, with her mother. Around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, an unknown man attacked the teen, attempting to stab her with a knife. When the mother tried to help the daughter, the man tried to stab the mother.

Investigators believe this was a random attack.

The 14-year-old girl was treated and released from an area hospital.

A butcher-style knife believed to have been used by the suspect was recovered at the scene of the incident. The suspect is still considered armed and dangerous.

According to investigators, the suspect is described as a dark-skinned male in his 20s with long hair, and he was wearing a burgundy top and black shorts.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Department at 219-660-0001 or 911.

(Provided Photo/Lake County Sheriff’s Department via Facebook)

