Man wanted in Dekalb Co. shot, killed by police on Purdue Fort Wayne campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A wanted man armed with a gun on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus Tuesday morning was shot and killed by police after failing to comply with their orders.

Dekalb County Community Corrections called the Fort Wayne Police Department to the Purdue Fort Wayne campus to assist with locating a man who failed to return to their custody, authorities said.

Officers learned that the man was carrying a gun.

The FWPD went to an apartment complex near the campus to look for the suspect. Dekalb Community Corrections requested that PFW units check the campus for the suspect.

According to a release, the suspect was found on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus by both PFW and FWPD officers. Despite verbal commands, the suspect did not comply and was reported to be armed with a gun. Officers fired shots, striking the suspect. They administered first aid until medics arrived, who continued treatment until it was confirmed that the suspect had died from his injuries.

Due to an ongoing Fort Wayne Police Department investigation on the west side of campus between Kettler Hall and the river, Purdue University Fort Wayne (including Indiana University Fort Wayne) was closed on Tuesday.

Unless otherwise announced, the campus will return to normal operations on Wednesday.