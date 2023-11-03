Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man who admitted setting several Indiana barn fires pleads guilty to 3 more arsons

The front end of a firetruck. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A man who admitted setting several barn fires in a northern Indiana county in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to setting three others in a neighboring county.

Joseph Hershberger, 43, entered the pleas to three counts of arson in Kosciusko County and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The sentence will be served at the same time as the 50-year sentence he received for barn fires he set in Elkhart County.

Hershberger still faces another count of arson for a fire in neighboring Marshall County.

Hershberger’s girlfriend, Sherry Thomas, is also facing charges related to the barn fires in Kosciusko County. She was sentenced to eight years of home detention and two years of probation in connection with the Elkhart County barn fires. She’s also charged in the Marshall County case.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Joe Hillman: Bob Knight ‘was...
Local News /
New research shows how cat...
News /
Is ‘The Zone’ highlighting your...
High School - The Zone /
FTX founder Sam-Bankman-Fried convicted of...
National News /
Nashville diner cherished by Bob...
College Basketball /
Housing crisis to be showcased...
Multicultural News /
Young and old honoring Coach...
Local News /
IMPD IDs officer at Burger...
Crime Watch 8 /