Indiana News

Man, woman found dead in LaGrange County home

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in LaGrange County on Monday morning.

ISP says officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 7000 block of North County Road 675 West in the community of Scott on a welfare check just before 8 a.m. That is just north of Shipshewana.

The bodies of 38-year-old Adam Leslie, of Shipshewana, and 36-year-old Ashley Hargrove, also of Shipshewana, were found in the residence. The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department requested ISP to conduct a death investigation.

Preliminary information indicates their deaths were the result of an isolated domestic incident between Leslie and Hargrove, according to police.

Autopsies for Leslie and Hargrove are scheduled for later this week to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.