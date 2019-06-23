Manhunt underway in Tippecanoe Co. for suspect accused of abducting, assaulting woman Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mugshot of Paul Etter from 2012. (Provided Photo/Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Video

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - A manhunt is underway in Tippecanoe County.

Authorities are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman after she sustained a flat tire.

The woman told deputies that Paul Etter abducted her about three miles east of I-65 in Tippecanoe County, held her against her will and then released her in another location in east-central Tippecanoe County.

A number of agencies are assisting in the search for Etter, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office at 765-423-9321.