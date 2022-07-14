Indiana News

Mann & Thompson Road intersection, I-465 EB on-ramp to close Thursday night

(Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)
by: Amani Gates
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The intersection of Thompson Road and Mann Road near the I-465 bridge replacement on the city’s west side will close Thursday night for a few days of construction, says the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The work is scheduled to close the entire intersection and the eastbound I-465 on-ramp for the weekend, starting sometime after 9 p.m., according to INDOT. Work is expected to be done before the Monday morning commute.

The detour for the Mann Road bridge replacement over I-465 follows Thompson Road, Kentucky Avenue and Mann Road. 

Drivers can get to eastbound I-465 using the State Road 67/Kentucky Avenue on-ramp.

Residential access to Thompson Road east of Mann Road is from the south.

