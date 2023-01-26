Indiana News

Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday

A car drives past a pile of dirty snow. (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm.

At 11 a.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed one county, Wabash, in the orange/watch category.

A watch means that travel conditions are dangerous and only essential travel — such as to or from work or in emergency situations — is recommended. Some schools, businesses, government offices, and other agencies may be closed or working on a delay.

At 11 a.m., more than 50 Indiana counties were in the advisory/yellow category, including Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Johnson, Madison, and Rush.

An advisory means that routine travel or activities may be limited in some areas and drivers should use caution.

No Indiana counties are under a travel warning, which is the highest level of local travel advisory and restricts travel to emergency workers only.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter

National /

Behind the Bricks: IMS Photo Vault

Behind the Bricks /

3-year-old child dies more than two weeks after fire at east side apartment

Local /

Thursday’s business headlines

Business /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.