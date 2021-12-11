Indiana News

Many Indiana spending plans unclear for federal aid money

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools are set to receive nearly $3 billion in federal coronavirus relief over the next three years, but districts vary widely on information they release about that money and a state online tracking system is still being developed.

Advocates say that without clear information from school districts, it is difficult to follow the spending decisions and spot misuse.

Federal law requires school districts to submit spending plans to the state. But the state has not publicly posted the applications it has received.

Agency Spokeswoman Holly Lawson said the department plans to launch a dashboard soon with some district-level information on the federal funding.