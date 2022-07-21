Indiana News

Marine Corps League Department of Indiana raising money to buy toys for Ukrainian children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marine Corps League Department of Indiana is raising money to buy toys for Ukrainian children displaced by the Russian invasion.

The organization is trying to fill a 40-foot shipping container gifted to them by an Elkhart business. The container will be sent to Estonia, which has welcomed over 45,000 Ukrainian refugees. Roughly two-thirds of the refugees are children.

The container of toys is already half full, the organization says.

The Marine Corps League Department of Indiana says Hoosiers can donate money through the end of July. The money will be used to buy toys from a wholesaler.

Two members of the Elkhart Area Marines will travel to Estonia to help distribute the toys.

Anyone who wishes to donate can visit the website and click on the “Donate Here” button on the front page.