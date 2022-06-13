Indiana News

Marion man dies after crashing into police car during chase

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A Marion man died Sunday night after his motorcycle crashed into a police car during a pursuit.

The chase began at around 11:30 p.m. when a Marion police officer tried to stop 44-year-old Jeremy Swygart for speeding in the 2000 block of Western Avenue, according to Indiana State Police. That’s just south of the intersection with West 16th Street and less than a mile northwest of Marion High School.

Swygart refused to pull over and led the officer on a three-minute pursuit, said state police.

The chase ended when Swygart ran a stop sign at the intersection of Miller Avenue and 50th Street and crashed into the passenger side of a Grant County Sheriff’s Department police car.

Swygart was thrown from the motorcycle and died of his injuries, said state police. The deputy inside the police car was not hurt.