Married couple accused of molesting girl for four years

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A married couple is accused of molesting a young girl over the course of four years.

Indiana State Police arrested 34-year-old Robert Hoff and 38-year-old Mandy Hoff in the case.

Police say they’ve been molesting a girl over the last four years.

They were arrested on Wednesday and taken to the LaGrange County Jail.

They each face two preliminary counts of child molestation, a level one felony.