Married couple dies in three-vehicle crash near Lafayette

WEST POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A married couple was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County Friday afternoon, authorities say.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on State Road 25 South and County Road 800 South in West Point. That’s southwest of Lafayette.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and West Point Fire Department were called to the scene.

Authorities say a Jeep, driven by 16-year-old Colby Parker, of Lafayette, was traveling east on County Road 800 South and failed to yield the right of way. Parker drove into the path of a southbound semi, driven by Jeffrey Tolin, 58, of Crawfordsville.

Tolin swerved the semi to the left in order to avoid colliding with the Jeep and struck a northbound Ford F-150, driven by David Anderson Jr., 38, of Wingate.

Anderson and his wife, 31-year-old Rachel Anderson, who was a passenger in the truck, died as a result of the crash.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.