Indiana News

Marshall County man dies after kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Marshall County died Monday, two days after a kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan.

Douglas Tolle, 56, of Bremen, was taking a kitesurfing lesson near Washington Park Beach at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when, for an unknown reason, he began struggling in the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Tuesday.

By the time other kitesurfers reached Tolle, he was unconscious.

Someone called LaPorte County dispatchers and reported that Tolle had “nearly drowned,” according to state conservation officers.

Tolle was taken to the shore and given CPR before being rushed to a Michigan City hospital in critical condition.

Tolle died at the hospital Monday afternoon. Indiana DNR lists his preliminary cause of death as cardiac arrest due to drowning.