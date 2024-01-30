Martin County man arrested for child molestation

SHOALS, Ind. (WISH) — A 48-year-old Martin County man was arrested and facing child molestation charges following a months-long investigation from Indiana State Police.

An investigation into Jeremy Sanders in October 2023 after receiving information that he molested a child.

State police, as well as the Martin County Department of Child Services, conducted an investigation, later turning over their findings to the Martin County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors filed their charges, and around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sanders was arrested at his place of employment without incident.

Sanders was taken to Martin County jail where he is currently being held on bond.