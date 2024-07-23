Mascot Hall of Fame announces closure after 5 years of operation

The National Mascot Hall of Fame is located in Whiting, IN. (Photo courtesy: Mascot Hall of Fame)

WHITING, Ind. (WISH) — On Tuesday, the Mascot Hall of Fame announced their closure in an Instagram post.

The interactive children’s museum opened its doors more than five years ago. The museum is home to several mascots, including Blue of the Indianapolis Colts.

The museum was founded by David Raymond as an online-only hall with an induction taking place every year. It opened its doors as a permanent hall Dec. 26, 2018.

“We have made quite a family in the 5+ years since we opened our doors. We have had the pleasure of sharing in hundreds of your special days and birthdays.” museum officials said. “We’ve had thousands and thousands of students visit for field trips. We’ve been able to fill gaps in the community with free and reduced programs, food banks, blood drives, backpack giveaways, sensory days, reading programs, and so much more. It has been an honor.”

The museum aims to promote science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education principles while incorporating sports mascot entertainment.

The museum will hold a grand finale event on Sept.14 to celebrate its last day in operation. It will remain available online until a new location is secured.