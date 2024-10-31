Massive fire destroys arcade game supplier warehouse in Peru

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A massive fire has destroyed a warehouse belonging to an arcade game supplier just outside of Peru.

The fire broke out sometime Wednesday at the Don’s Amusements warehouse located at C.R. 4028 W. 200 N. outside Peru. That is right by the Peru Municipal Airport just east U.S. 31. in Miami County.

Peru Fire Department Chief Dane told News 8 that multiple departments were working to contain the fire at the 15,000 square foot building. Dane added that water had to be shuttled in due to there being no fire hydrants near the scene.

News 8 spoke with the owner of Don’s Amusements, who confirmed the building was a total loss.

Video shared with News 8 showed heavy fire and smoke pluming from the building. It was unclear what started the fire, but crews were still working to control the blaze at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Miami County is one of 46 counties in Indiana under a burn ban.

Don’s Amusements is an arcade equipment supplier that provides a variety of pinball machines, air hockey tables, skee ball alleys, dart boards, and more.