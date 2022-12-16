Indiana News

Massive fire destroys Dearborn County farmers’ co-op

DILLSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — A massive fire destroyed a farmers’ co-op Thursday in Dearborn County.

The fire at the Dillsboro branch of the Laughery Valley Ag Co-Op began at around 4:30 p.m., just as workers were leaving for the day, firefighters say. The co-op sits on U.S. 50 outside the town of Dillsboro, which is roughly 14 miles east of Versailles and 40 miles west of Cincinnati near the Indiana-Ohio border.

Video from the scene shows fire crews battling a raging fire as giant clouds of smoke billow skyward.

Firefighters from more than 10 fire departments worked for over six hours to put the fire out.

One man who lives near the co-op described seeing the fire from his home.

“I got done feeding and I looked and seen the smoke and seen fire trucks go by and I didn’t really know what it was,” Clay Cutter said. “You could see the flames shooting up way above the trees from two miles away. It’s crazy.”

Cutter says the loss of the co-op is devastating because many farmers go there to get animal feed.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.