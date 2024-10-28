Parking restrictions to begin with ‘Mastermind’ filming

Street closings for movie filming at the Bartholomew County Public Library are shown. (Provided Photo via The Republic)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (THE REPUBLIC) — A feature film titled “The Mastermind” will be filming this week in and around the Bartholomew County Public Library downtown, which will result in some fairly major parking disruptions in the area for about three days.

Film representatives say filming is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday and Wednesday. Library officials plan to close the library at 2 p.m. today, with the facility remaining closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The library and Columbus Visitor’s Center parking lot, commonly used by many as a free option for parking downtown, will be off limits during the filming.

The film’s producers have arranged for free public parking at the Jackson and Fourth Street parking garage on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The old Sears parking lot, currently owned by the city, will also be open for parking during the three days.

City officials from engineering, traffic and the Columbus Police Department are working with the film crew on street closings and other restrictions. Columbus Police Department spokesman Skylar Berry confirmed that the library and Columbus Visitors Center main parking lot will be closed today and remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Parking enforcement in the three-hour parking areas will be lenient during the library parking closures, Berry said. Police are urging those who use the library lot to move to the parking garage or Sears lot during the three days.

Film officials say there will be some setup today, and restoration after filming, with limited crew members. The full film company is planning to be on location at the library Tuesday.

Street closures will include:

Fifth Street between Franklin and Pearl Streets

Lafayette Street between Fourth and Fifth Streets

Intermittent closures will occur on:

Fourth Street between Franklin and Lafayette Streets

Seventh Street between Franklin and Pearl Streets

Franklin Street between Fourth and Seventh Streets

Parking:

No on-street parking in and around these areas

No parking in designated lots in and around these areas

Parking restrictions will be posted 24 hours in advance

Film officials said the movie is set in the ’70s, so the film’s art department pays close attention to details being period appropriate. They are also asking for people in neighborhoods near the library assist by not creating loud noises such as mowing or leaf blowing on those days.