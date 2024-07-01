Mauckport man arrested for meth after police find his truck in Ohio River

MAUCKPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A Mauckport man was arrested by Indiana State Police after troopers recovered his vehicle from the Ohio River.

On Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department advised of a vehicle submerged in the Ohio River at the Mauckport boat ramp.

Indiana State Police troopers responded along with first responders. When first responders arrived, they located an F-150 pickup mostly submerged in the Ohio River that backed too far down the boat ramp. The driver was identified as James Schuppert, 61, of Mauckport, Indiana. Officers were familiar with Schuppert and knew he had an active arrest warrant.

A scuba diver trooper assisted A-1 Towing with recovering Schuppert and his vehicle. When Schuppert was back on land, he was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail for his active arrest warrant.

Schuppert was arrested and preliminarily charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.