Merrillville woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-80

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A Merrillville woman died in a two-vehicle crash on I-80 early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

At 3:50 a.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred eastbound on I-80 near the 8.4 mile-marker. That is east of Burr Street and west of Grant Street.

Investigators believe a silver Hyundai Santa Fe rear-ended a white Lazy Boy box truck in the right center lane. Initial indications are that the Hyundai was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the collision. The box truck lost control and crashed into the center median lane, knocking down a light pole. The box truck then crossed all lanes before crashing into a ditch.

After the impact, the driver of the Hyundai was ejected from the vehicle, and the the Hyundai continued to drive east for a quarter of a mile before it came to a stop. The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Darya J. Foster, 25, of Merrillville.

The driver and passenger of the box truck were taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary for non-life-threatening injuries.