Indiana News

Miami man charged with murder after Gary bank robbery

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — Charges have been filed against a Miami, Florida, man in connection with a Friday bank robbery that left a security guard dead.

The search continues for a second suspect, also a male, according to a Sunday night email from Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Police say the security guard, Richard Castellana, 55, of the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park, Illinois, was ambushed at 2:15 p.m. Friday outside the First Midwest Bank in the 1900 block of West Ridge Road in Gary.

James A. King, 24, was formally charged Saturday with murder and armed robbery, according to online court records. No attorney was listed for King. No court date for an initial hearing had been set by Sunday.

The sheriff had previously released photos of the suspects outside the bank. One appeared to be carrying a high-powered rifle. The other, believed to be King, was carrying a handgun in his right hand.

Police have not released additional information on either suspect.

Castellana’s cause of death was listed Friday as pending.

The sheriff said Friday in a news release, “The officer was shot and killed outside of the bank. It’s believed the suspects then entered the bank and demanded money. Lake County Sheriff’s Department police officers were dispatched to the area and secured the scene. They also used K-9 units to track the last known locations of the suspects, according to witness statements.”

In Sunday’s news release, the sheriff said, “Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers apprehended King in a wooded area near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street. According to the probable cause affidavit filed with the Lake County, Indiana Prosecutor’s office, a backpack containing a .40 caliber Glock Model 22 handgun and approximately $9000 in United States currency was located near where King was apprehended.”

The FBI in Indianapolis is leading the investigation into the shooting.