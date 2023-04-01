Search
Michigan City man arrested on child porn charges

Stephen Fredenberg (Photo provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Jay Adkins
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A Michigan City man was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography and child exploitation.

Police conducted an online investigation after becoming aware of a person downloading and distributing videos of child pornography through an internet network. On Friday, March 31, Police served a search warrant at the home of Stephen Fredenberg, 55, of Michigan City, Indiana.

Officers found tens of thousands of videos of child pornography on electronic devices seized during the search of Fredenberg’s home.

Fredenberg was arrested and transported to LaPorte County Jail.

