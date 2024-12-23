41°
Gov.-elect Mike Braun announces key appointments for state agencies

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announces in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 that he will for Indiana governor in 2024. Braun will face Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch for the Republican nomination. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Governor-elect Mike Braun on Monday announced 20 appointments to lead various state agencies and departments as his administration prepares to take office in January.

Braun, a Republican, defeated Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater in November’s general election. He will succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, with an inauguration ceremony set for Jan. 13, 2025.

The governor-elect has already filled key roles in his cabinet, including adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard, Secretary of Commerce, and Secretary of Education.

Monday’s appointments include:

  • Steve Russo, Executive Director of the Indiana Public Retirement System
  • Holly Lambert, Insurance Commissioner
  • Lindsay Hyer, Executive Director of the Professional Licensing Agency
  • Thomas Fite, Director of the Department of Financial Institutions
  • James Michaels, Superintendent of the Indiana School for the Blind
  • Dr. David Geeslin, Superintendent of the Indiana School for the Deaf
  • Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health
  • Steve Cox, Director of the Indiana Broadband Office
  • Dan Huge, Chairman of the Indiana Finance Authority
  • Don Lamb, Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture
  • Lloyd Arnold, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections
  • Alan Morrison, Director of the Department of Natural Resources
  • Kevin Garvey, Commissioner of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles
  • Mitch Roob, Secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration
  • Jake Adams, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Fred Glynn, Executive Director of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs
  • Brandon Clifton, Indiana Department of Administration Commissioner
  • Pete Miller, Executive Director of the Indiana Management Performance Hub
  • Kent Abernathy, Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner
  • Adam Krupp, Director of the Department of Child Services

These appointments are in addition to the previously announced cabinet members:

  • Secretary of Business Affairs, Mike Speedy, will also serve as the head of the Department of Labor
  • Secretary of Commerce, David Adams, will also serve as head of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation
  • Secretary of Education, Dr. Katie Jenner, will also serve as head of the Department of Education
  • Secretary of Energy and Natural Resources, Suzanne Jaworowski
  • Secretary of Health and Family Services, Dr. Gloria Sachdev
  • Secretary of Management and Budget, Lisa Hershman, will also serve as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget
  • Secretary of Public Safety, Jennifer-Ruth Green, will also serve as the Director of Homeland Security
  • Secretary of Transportation and Infrastructure, Matthew Ubelhor
  • Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Anthony Scott
  • Adjutant General of Indiana, Brigadier General Lawrence Muennich
  • Lieutenant General, Micah Beckwith
  • Chief of Staff, Joshua Kelley

The following senior staff positions have also been named:

  • Jason Johnson, Deputy Chief Of Staff, Legislative Affairs 
  • Jessica Wedgewood, Deputy Chief Of Staff, Operations 
  • Patrick Price, Governor’s Legal Counsel

