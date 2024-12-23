Gov.-elect Mike Braun announces key appointments for state agencies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Governor-elect Mike Braun on Monday announced 20 appointments to lead various state agencies and departments as his administration prepares to take office in January.
Braun, a Republican, defeated Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater in November’s general election. He will succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, with an inauguration ceremony set for Jan. 13, 2025.
The governor-elect has already filled key roles in his cabinet, including adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard, Secretary of Commerce, and Secretary of Education.
Monday’s appointments include:
- Steve Russo, Executive Director of the Indiana Public Retirement System
- Holly Lambert, Insurance Commissioner
- Lindsay Hyer, Executive Director of the Professional Licensing Agency
- Thomas Fite, Director of the Department of Financial Institutions
- James Michaels, Superintendent of the Indiana School for the Blind
- Dr. David Geeslin, Superintendent of the Indiana School for the Deaf
- Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health
- Steve Cox, Director of the Indiana Broadband Office
- Dan Huge, Chairman of the Indiana Finance Authority
- Don Lamb, Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture
- Lloyd Arnold, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections
- Alan Morrison, Director of the Department of Natural Resources
- Kevin Garvey, Commissioner of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles
- Mitch Roob, Secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration
- Jake Adams, Department of Veterans Affairs
- Fred Glynn, Executive Director of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs
- Brandon Clifton, Indiana Department of Administration Commissioner
- Pete Miller, Executive Director of the Indiana Management Performance Hub
- Kent Abernathy, Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner
- Adam Krupp, Director of the Department of Child Services
These appointments are in addition to the previously announced cabinet members:
- Secretary of Business Affairs, Mike Speedy, will also serve as the head of the Department of Labor
- Secretary of Commerce, David Adams, will also serve as head of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation
- Secretary of Education, Dr. Katie Jenner, will also serve as head of the Department of Education
- Secretary of Energy and Natural Resources, Suzanne Jaworowski
- Secretary of Health and Family Services, Dr. Gloria Sachdev
- Secretary of Management and Budget, Lisa Hershman, will also serve as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget
- Secretary of Public Safety, Jennifer-Ruth Green, will also serve as the Director of Homeland Security
- Secretary of Transportation and Infrastructure, Matthew Ubelhor
- Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Anthony Scott
- Adjutant General of Indiana, Brigadier General Lawrence Muennich
- Lieutenant General, Micah Beckwith
- Chief of Staff, Joshua Kelley
The following senior staff positions have also been named:
- Jason Johnson, Deputy Chief Of Staff, Legislative Affairs
- Jessica Wedgewood, Deputy Chief Of Staff, Operations
- Patrick Price, Governor’s Legal Counsel