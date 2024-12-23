Gov.-elect Mike Braun announces key appointments for state agencies

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announces in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 that he will for Indiana governor in 2024. Braun will face Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch for the Republican nomination. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Governor-elect Mike Braun on Monday announced 20 appointments to lead various state agencies and departments as his administration prepares to take office in January.

Braun, a Republican, defeated Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater in November’s general election. He will succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, with an inauguration ceremony set for Jan. 13, 2025.

The governor-elect has already filled key roles in his cabinet, including adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard, Secretary of Commerce, and Secretary of Education.

Monday’s appointments include:

Steve Russo, Executive Director of the Indiana Public Retirement System

Holly Lambert, Insurance Commissioner

Lindsay Hyer, Executive Director of the Professional Licensing Agency

Thomas Fite, Director of the Department of Financial Institutions

James Michaels, Superintendent of the Indiana School for the Blind

Dr. David Geeslin, Superintendent of the Indiana School for the Deaf

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health

Steve Cox, Director of the Indiana Broadband Office

Dan Huge, Chairman of the Indiana Finance Authority

Don Lamb, Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture

Lloyd Arnold, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections

Alan Morrison, Director of the Department of Natural Resources

Kevin Garvey, Commissioner of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Mitch Roob, Secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration

Jake Adams, Department of Veterans Affairs

Fred Glynn, Executive Director of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs

Brandon Clifton, Indiana Department of Administration Commissioner

Pete Miller, Executive Director of the Indiana Management Performance Hub

Kent Abernathy, Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner

Adam Krupp, Director of the Department of Child Services

These appointments are in addition to the previously announced cabinet members:

Secretary of Business Affairs, Mike Speedy, will also serve as the head of the Department of Labor

Secretary of Commerce, David Adams, will also serve as head of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation

Secretary of Education, Dr. Katie Jenner, will also serve as head of the Department of Education

Secretary of Energy and Natural Resources, Suzanne Jaworowski

Secretary of Health and Family Services, Dr. Gloria Sachdev

Secretary of Management and Budget, Lisa Hershman, will also serve as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget

Secretary of Public Safety, Jennifer-Ruth Green, will also serve as the Director of Homeland Security

Secretary of Transportation and Infrastructure, Matthew Ubelhor

Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Anthony Scott

Adjutant General of Indiana, Brigadier General Lawrence Muennich

Lieutenant General, Micah Beckwith

Chief of Staff, Joshua Kelley

The following senior staff positions have also been named: