Military program to help conserve swath of southern Indiana

(Provided Photo)
by: Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A new initiative that aims to strengthen Indiana’s military readiness will also help preserve and protect a large swath of southern Indiana around military installations.

More than 3.5 million acres of southern Indiana — from just south of Indianapolis to near Jasper and from the Illinois border to near Madison — is now designated as the Southern Indiana Sentinel Landscape.

That includes the Naval Support Activity Crane, which is near Bloomington and is the third-largest U.S. Navy installation in the world, and Camp Atterbury.

There are now 10 sentinel landscapes in the U.S.

