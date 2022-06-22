Indiana News

Milwaukee man arrested for 1991 murder in Indiana

GARY, Ind. (WIBC) — On Nov. 26, 1991, John Thomas Currie, was found stabbed to death inside his apartment on Carolina Street in Gary.

Currie, 35, was found by family members.

On Tuesday, the FBI arrested the man they believe killed him.

Quentin Maurice Smith, 50, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged with the murder on June 17 and arrested Tuesday by investigators from the FBI Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force and GRIT.

GRIT is the Gang Response Investigative Team. They began investigating the Currie case in 2021.

Investigators looked at the case again, this time comparing DNA evidence found at and around the crime scene, and determining Smith was the man they were looking for.

He is awaiting extradition back to Lake County.