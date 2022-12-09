Indiana News

Minor arrested after stealing vehicle, leading police on chase in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A minor was arrested Thursday evening after stealing a vehicle, leading police on a chase, crashing into another vehicle hitting a utility pole causing a power outage in Fort Wayne, according to police.

At 6:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Hessen Cassel regarding a stolen vehicle. Police learned that two minors were inside the vehicle when it was stolen, according to a release.

At around 7 p.m., police located the stolen vehicle and attempted to do a traffic stop. The male juvenile driving the stolen vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a vehicle pursuit that lasted three minutes.

The driver then struck another vehicle near Hessen Cassel and Wayne Trace, then hit a utility pole stopping the stolen vehicle. The driver then fled on foot and was arrested immediately after. The two minors were not found in the vehicle.

The male juvenile was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries due to the crash. No one else was injured.

The suspect told police where the two minors were located and cooperated in recovering them. Both minors were not harmed and returned to their parents.

The utility pole that was struck caused power outages in the area and was being repaired by American Electric Power.