Mishawaka police arrest man after his involvement in a bank robbery

Illuminated red, blue, and white police lights atop a police cruiser. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Divine Triplett
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — Mishawaka police arrested a man for his involvement in a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday.

According to a release, police responded to an armed bank robbery at 1st Source Bank on the 4700 block of Lincolnway East.

Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun, and no injuries were reported. The bank did close and schools in the area were placed on lockdown until police further investigated the robbery.

After further investigation, police arrested Archie Taylor, 37, Wednesday in South Bend. Police say he’s currently in the Saint Joseph County Jail awaiting trial.

