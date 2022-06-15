Indiana News

Mishawaka pool closed after fight involving 25-30 kids; staff shot with airsoft guns

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — A city pool has been closed and new safety measures will be implemented after a large-scale fight involving more than two dozen kids.

The Mishawaka Police Department was called to the Merrifield Pool at 1000 E. Mishawaka Ave. on Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find 25-30 juveniles fighting inside and outside of the complex.

The pool was closed Wednesday as a result.

Police said pool staff had been shot with airsoft guns. One juvenile had cuts to his hand and arm after punching through a window on an entry door.

Nobody was arrested but two kids received banishment order from all park properties in the city.

Police say the pool will now require season passes, security officers will be on-site during public hours, anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and bags will not be allowed outside the lockeroom.

Security cameras will also be added at the facility.