Indiana News

Missing 11-year-old from Angola located

A Silver Alert was issued for Leonardo Grant on Dec. 14, 2021. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Angola Police Department said in a Facebook post Grant has been located.

ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old from Angola.

Leonardo Grant was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.

Grant is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a “Minecraft” stocking cap, tan jacket, black sweatpants with white writing and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Grant is asked to call the Angola Police Department at 260-665-2121.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Teen shot while attempting to rob employee of pawn shop in Lawrence

Crime Watch 8 /

Mild with rain chances through midweek

Weather Blog /

State awards $500M in READI grants to all regions

Inside INdiana Business /

ISDH: 4,057 new COVID-19 cases, 90 more deaths

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.