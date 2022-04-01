Indiana News

Missing child dies after being found in posthole in Indiana

by: Associated Press
BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water. Police called to the scene near Berne to investigate a possible drowning worked with emergency crews to perform lifesaving measures, but the child was pronounced dead after being flown to a hospital. Police say the hole where the child was found was man-made and intended to have a post set in it for construction purposes.

