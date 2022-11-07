Indiana News

Missing man dies in Cass County crash

METEA, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Tippecanoe man died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, the Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday.

Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cass County sheriff’s deputies went to State Road 25 and County Road 650 North on reports of a two-car crash. The deputies were joined by Logansport Police Department, Indiana State Police, Logansport Fire Department, Twelve Mile Fire Department, Lucerne-Harrison Township Fire Department, and Cass County Emergency Medical Services.

When they arrived on scene, they found Pranger and Daniel Hood, 53, of Goshen.

Pranger was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo southbound on State Road 25 when he hit Hood, who was driving a 2022 Honda Pilot northbound.

Pranger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his car. A medical helicopter came to the scene because of life threatening injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 574-753-7800.