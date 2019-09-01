Missing Ohio man found dead after motorcycle crash

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — An Ohio man who was reported missing Saturday was found dead on the side of an Indiana road following a motorcycle crash that happened sometime Friday, Indiana State Police said.

Police were called to the exit ramp from I-65 to State Road 11 around 12 p.m. Saturday on reports of a motorcycle off the roadway.

When officers arrived they found the motorcycle and its driver, Ivan Hammond, 78, at the scene. Hammond suffered critical injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence at the scene indicated Hammond crashed some time on Friday. Police believe Hammond’s motorcycle was hard for other drivers to see from the road due to where he crashed.

Police say Hammond was traveling northbound on I-65 when he attempted to exit onto State Road 11. Police believe he was driving too fast for the exit and crashed.

A missing persons report was filed in Ohio earlier in the day Saturday after Hammond’s family reported he didn’t return home in time.

The investigation is ongoing.