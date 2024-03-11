Missouri man arrested after driving 130 mph, crashing into vehicle

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Missouri man was arrested Saturday after driving 130 mph and crashing into a vehicle, Indiana State Police said in a news release Sunday.

At 7:05 p.m. Saturday, an Indiana State Police trooper was using a stationary radar on I-64 near the 9-mile marker when he clocked a 2015 Infiniti traveling east at 95 mph. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver accelerated and continued east at a high rate of speed. Moments after the initial radar clock, a second trooper utilized his radar unit and clocked the vehicle at 130 mph. The vehicle exited I-64 at the Poseyville exit, drove left of center on State Road 165 at the exit ramp, and struck a 1997 Ford F250 pickup truck that was traveling north.

The driver of the pickup truck has to be extracted by the Poseyville Volunteer Fire Department. The driver of the pickup truck was identified as a 52-year-old male from Owensville. He was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in unknown condition.

The driver of the 2015 Infiniti was identified as Amir Tuzlakovic, 21, of St. Louis, Missouri. Tuzlakovic was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail, where he is being held on bond. Tuzlakovic was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and causing serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, and reckless driving causing injury.