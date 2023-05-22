Monday deadline to apply for disaster unemployment aid related to tornado outbreak

Damage from a March 31, 2023, tornado is shown April 3, 2023, in Whiteland, Indiana. Teams from FEMA will soon be going door-to-door to help Hoosiers affected by the March 31 tornado outbreak apply for federal aid. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday is the last day for Indiana residents who were unable to work as a result of the March 31 – April 1 tornado outbreak to apply for disaster unemployment insurance.

Eligible individuals in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White Counties can file a claim with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency funds disaster unemployment insurance (orDUA), but Indiana DWD administers the program.

If approved and eligible, impacted residents could receive up to 28 weeks of unemployment assistance, if weekly criteria are met.

Eligibility requirements

To be eligible for DUA benefits, individuals must meet the following criteria:

Became unemployed, including self-employed individuals, as a direct result of the presidentially declared disaster (March 31 – April 1, 2023);

Be a U.S. national or a qualified alien;

Not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state;

Have worked or were self-employed in, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in, one of the counties listed above; and

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income.

Learn more about eligibility at the Indiana DWD website.

How to file

Individuals must file a regular claim for unemployment insurance benefits by visiting the Uplink Claimant Self-Service System. If denied regular unemployment insurance benefits, they can then apply for DUA.

Hoosiers who think they may be eligible for DUA benefits may apply by completing the forms on the DUA website. After completing the forms, click the “fill out this form” link on the website to apply and upload the completed forms.

Applicants who don’t have access to a computer or mobile device can visit the unemployment insurance access kiosks at WorkOne offices in the 12 designated counties.

