Monday is an Air Quality Action Day and Knozone Action Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday is an Air Quality Action Day and Knozone Action Day in three Indiana regions. It will mark the 23rd Knozone Action Day in 2023, the highest ever issued.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says high temperatures and light wind could combine to create high ozone levels that cause unhealthy outdoor air quality in southeast Indiana, southwest Indiana, and central, or east central, Indiana.

The regions include the cities of Bloomington, Brookville, Columbus, Frankfort, Indianapolis, Greensburg, Kokomo, Lebanon, Martinsville, Muncie, Richmond, Brownstown, Corydon, Jeffersonville, Madison, New Albany, Salem, Versailles, Bedford, Bloomfield, Evansville, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City, and Vincennes.

IDEM also said they anticipate similar conditions for later in the week.

The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability recommends people in the impacted areas do the following:

Avoid vehicle idling, including when in drive-thru lanes or picking up carry-out

Drive less and use active forms of transportation, like walking or biking

Utilize public transportation or carpool with services such as IndyGo or Commuter Connect

Wait to refuel and use gas-powered lawn equipment until temperatures are cooler

Combine errands to reduce number of trips

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above

Delay use of garden, household, and workshop chemicals until air has returned to healthy levels

Visit the IDEM website to learn more about Air Quality Action Days.