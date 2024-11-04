Monday marks final day of early voting in Indiana

Stickers sit on a table at the Wicker Park Social Center polling place during the first day of early voting in Indiana on Oct. 6, 2020, in Highland, Indiana. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you want to avoid long lines on Election Day by voting early, you’ll need to act fast.

Early voting in Indiana ends at 12 p.m. Monday. Anyone in line by the noon deadline will be allowed to vote.

In Marion County, the only location open for early voting is the City-County Building.

More than 1 million Hoosiers have cast a ballot since early voting began on Oct. 8, according to Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales.

Don’t forget your photo ID

Be sure to bring your photo ID to the polls. Your photo ID must display your name, an expiration date (can be current or expired sometime after Nov. 8, 2022) and be issued by the state of Indiana or the U.S. government.

How to get a state-issued ID card for free

Hoosiers who need a state-issued photo ID can get one for free from the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Monday or Tuesday. The cards are available to unlicensed Hoosiers who are U.S. citizens.

All Indiana BMV branches will be open on Monday until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 6 a.m.- 6 p.m.

BMV officials say they will prioritize transactions for new, amended, renewed, or replacement identification cards, learner permits, and driver’s licenses during expanded hours on Monday and Tuesday.

The 2024 general election is on Tuesday. The polls will open at 6 a.m. local time and close at 6 p.m. Anyone in line by 6 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.