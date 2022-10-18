Indiana News

Monroe County IDs remains found in 2004 as missing Kentucky man

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Skeletal remains found by a Monroe County turkey hunter in 2004 have been identified as a missing Kentucky man, police said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that the remains were those of Steven Gabbard of Louisville, Ky. Gabbard was 38 years old when he was reported missing by family members.

Gabbard’s remains were found in May 2004 on Richardson Road, which is just south of Lake Lemon in northeastern Monroe County.

The positive identification came last week when a private firm called Othram compared DNA from the remains to a DNA sample from Gabbard’s nephew, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Evidence from the scene where Gabbard’s remains were found indicates a homicide “had likely occurred,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Gabbard was last known to have been in Indianapolis, the sheriff’s office says, and an investigation regarding Gabbard by Indianapolis police from the same time period indicates he “may have been met with foul play.”

The sheriff’s department did not share a possible cause of death and the investigation into Gabbard’s death was ongoing.