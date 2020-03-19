More test kits coming for only highest-risk patients, Indiana’s top doctor says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Kris Box, Indiana’s health commissioner, said Thursday that more COVID-19 test kits are on the way.

“Most individuals with mild symptoms do not need to be tested. Even with expanded testing options, we still have a shortage of supplies and we need to be mindful of that. As testing increases, we expect to see our number of positive cases grow.”

If hospitals are short on gowns, masks and other supplies, Box said, the state will know immediately and will help in any way possible.

Will drive-through COVID-19 testing happen in Central Indiana? “I personally see a role for a clinic or an area where individuals can be tested that need to be tested but maybe do not need the emergency room. I do not see a need to test the young, basically healthy person or even children that have these symptoms because that is not the population that we want to expend all of our resources.”

Box said the focus is only the highest-risk patients, such as people in hospitals, health care workers, and people who live or work in long-term care facilities.

The health commissioner’s words came during a Thursday afternoon news conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday. He announced a host of sweeping actions aimed at helping Hoosiers cope with the novel coronavirus as the state fights the pandemic.

The Republican governor’s new actions included a request that insurers hold off on cancelling a policy for 60-days because of nonpayment. He asked health insurers to cover COVID-19 testing without prior authorization and not raise prices or coverage costs of COVID-19 medical care.

He also announced all K-12 public schools are closed until May 1. Non-public schools are also to be closed. Also, State-mandated assessments for the school year have been canceled.

The governor said the current state of emergency will be extended an additional 30 days after it expires on April 5.

He said the state also will waive job search requirements for people applying for TANF (Temporary Assistance to Needy Families).

In addition, Holcomb said, state income tax payments are now due July 15, 90 days beyond the current deadline of April 15. Individual tax returns and corporate tax returns are also due on July 15.

Indiana coronavirus timeline