More than 16,000 people without power around Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — More than 16,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers in northern Indiana were without power Wednesday morning.

Most of the outages were in the Fort Wayne area, where, as of 8 a.m., at least 13,000 I&M customers had no power.

“More severe weather is expected this morning and possibly later today,” I&M said on Twitter. “Our crews are addressing downed wires, assessing damage, and restoring power as weather conditions safely permit.”

The utility company says the first outages were reported late Tuesday as severe weather moved through the area.

Visit the I&M website for an outage map.