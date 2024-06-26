More than 47,000 remain without power in Indiana after Tuesday storms

A line of severe storms ripped through Monroe County, Indiana, on Tuesday, causing widespread damage to trees and downing power lines across the area. (Provided Photo/Jim Riggins)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 47,000 Duke Energy customers in Indiana remained without power Wednesday afternoon after a powerful line of storms caused widespread damage on Tuesday.

Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown says a gust of 78 mph was reported at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday in Bloomington.

Power outages in Indiana peaked at nearly 103,000 about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Power outages persist

In Monroe County at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, more than 38,100 customers remained without power. About 36,000 of those customers without power are served by Duke Energy, and 2,000 are served by Utility District of Western Indiana.

In Vigo County, 11,000 remained without power at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Owen County had 1,900 customers without power at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Across the state, Duke Energy had 47,800 customers without power at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Duke Energy said Wednesday morning that it was assessing damage and repairs in all of the counties affected by Tuesday’s severe weather. The power provider shared a storm restoration update on its website Wednesday morning:

“A significant weather cell caused extensive damage across portions of the state on Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 65 mph in some areas. The storm uprooted trees, and damaged power lines, poles, and other electrical equipment. Our local crews responded immediately, but inclement weather continued to plague certain parts of the state overnight, slowing the pace of repairs. Additional crews are traveling to the hardest hit counties to provide further assistance. “Estimated times for restoration in those areas will be shared once we’ve had the opportunity to fully assess the damage. Thank you for your patience. We will continue to provide updates as we progress.”

Travel advisories in place

Travel advisories were in place Wednesday afternoon for Clay, Monroe and Owen counties. The lowest level of local travel advisory, this means that routine travel or activities may be restricted. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said on social media shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday that the widespread power outages had knocked out many traffic lights. In those cases, the intersections should be treated as a four-way stop.

Local disaster declaration in Monroe County

Monroe County commissioners issued a local disaster declaration Tuesday night. The declaration will remain in effect for seven days.

Anyone in need of shelter due to damage to their home is asked to reach out to the county’s Emergency Management Agency at 812-349-2546.

Monroe County residents are encouraged to report storm damage using Indiana 211.

Visit in211.org and click on “Damage Reporting” to submit a report. Those without internet access can dial 211 or 866-211-9966 for help.