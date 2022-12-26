Indiana News

More than 80 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday

A map of Indiana travel restrictions, accurate as of 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2022. (Provided Photo/IDHS)

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday morning following the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week.

Only eight of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 5:30 a.m.: Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.

Much of the state remains in the yellow “advisory” category, meaning that routine travel or activities may be restricted and travelers should use caution or avoid those areas.

A handful of counties are in the orange “watch” category, meaning that conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.

No Indiana counties are in the red “warning” category, which forbids travel except for emergency workers.

Visit the IDHS website for more information.