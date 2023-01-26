Indiana News

Most Indiana counties under travel restrictions Thursday

by: Ashley Fowler
Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm.

At 7 a.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed six counties in the orange/watch category: Adams, Huntington, Madison, Miami, Wabash, and Wells.

A watch means that travel conditions are dangerous and only essential travel — such as to or from work or in emergency situations — is recommended. Some schools, businesses, government offices, and other agencies may be closed or working on a delay.

As of 7 a.m., more than 50 Indiana counties were in the advisory/yellow category, including Boone, Brown, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Monroe, Rush, and Shelby.

An advisory means that routine travel or activities may be limited in some areas and drivers should use caution.

No Indiana counties are under a travel warning, which is the highest level of local travel advisory and restricts travel to emergency workers only.

IDHS travel map as of 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2023.(Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Homeland Security)

