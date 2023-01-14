Indiana News

Mother, 3 children dead after house fire in Fremont

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

FREMONT, Ind. (WISH) — A mother and her three children are dead after an early morning house fire Saturday in Fremont, according to Indiana State Police.

At 5:02 a.m. Saturday, officials were dispatched to the 400 block of East Toledo Street on reports of a house fire. Firefighters located three children and a woman inside the burning home.

All four victims were taken to Cameron Hospital in Angola. The three children were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The woman was flown from Cameron Hospital by helicopter to the burn center at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators say the fire appeared to have started on the second floor in an area that was not occupied at the time. The woman and her children were believed to be in a single bedroom during the fire.

No further information has been released.

The identities of the four deceased will be released until extended family members are notified. Autopsies are expected to take place Sunday at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne, which will serve to confirm the cause of death.