Mother, 3 young children found shot dead in Indiana house fire

A mother and three young children found dead Dec. 12, 2023, after a fire in their rural southern Indiana home near Madison were shot, Indiana State Police say. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — A mother and three young children found dead during a fire in their rural southern Indiana home had gunshot wounds, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night.

Naomi Briner, 35, was believed to be the mother of Adelia Briner, 12; Leland Briner, 8, and Iyla Briner, 6, according to a news release from state police.

Emergency crews arrived shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday to find the fire at the house in the 1600 block of East Telegraph Hill Road in Jefferson County.

State police had said earlier Wednesday that autopsies would be performed in Hamilton County, Ohio, to determine the cause and manner of death.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined.

The house sits in an area with a mix of homes, forests and farmland about a 5-minute drive east of downtown Madison. The city of 12,200 residents on the Ohio River is about halfway between Louisville, Kentucky, and the Ohio city of Cincinnati. Jefferson County, Indiana, has a population of about 33,100 people.

WISHTV.com first reported on the house fire Wednesday morning.