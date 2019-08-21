Mother let 9-year-old drive; car damaged gravestones

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police said a woman let her nine-year-old daughter sit in her lap and work the pedals and steering wheel of her car before it went off the road and damaged 10 gravestones around the 3800 block of Kratzville Rd.

Jemie Robertson, the 48-year-old mother, is being charged with criminal mischief and neglect of a dependent in connection with the incident.

Police said the daughter hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal, which caused the vehicle to go off-road.

According to police, Robertson’s Indiana driver status is suspended-prior and she did not have proof of insurance.