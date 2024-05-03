Search
Mother of baby boy given Narcan in Fort Wayne arrested

Kayla Devreax. (Provided Photo/Allen County Jail)
by: Kurt Darling, WIBC
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WIBC) — Medics in Fort Wayne had to use Narcan to save the life of a baby back in August, and now the mother of that child has been charged.

It was early one morning when dispatchers got a 911 call about a baby having trouble breathing with eyes rolling back in his head. Medics suspected the baby was overdosing and gave him a dose of Narcan.

The child was then taken to the hospital and has since recovered.

Court documents say, Kayla Devreax, 25, the baby’s mother, gave permission to Fort Wayne police for her apartment to be searched. They found traces of cocaine and fentanyl around the apartment.

It took a few months, but now Devreax is charged with neglect and she was arrested on Wednesday. She faces up over a decade in prison.

