Indiana News

Motorcycle passenger from Seymour dies in southern Indiana crash

DUPONT, Ind. (WISH) — A Seymour woman died in a crash Saturday morning on a state highway in southern Indiana, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Emma K. Kiefer, 34, was thrown from a motorcycle that overturned and threw her and its driver, Jason K. Mace, 39, of Seymour, from the vehicle.

Mace sustained serious injuries and was flown to UofL Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, for treatment.

About 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Mace was northbound on State Road 7 in Jefferson County near the Jefferson-Jennings county line when he lost control of the motorcycle for an unknown reason, police said. Danielle R. Newton, 29, of North Vernon, was northbound in a 2019 Nissan Rogue sport-utility vehicle and Andrew J. Downs, 38, of North Vernon, was northbound in a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze car, and both drivers struck the motorcycle that had crashed.

Newton and Downs were not hurt in the crashes.

North of the small town of Dupont, State Road 7 was closed for about five hours as police investigated and the crashes were removed from the road. State police said officers have not yet finished their investigation.

Dupont is a town of about 300 that’s about 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis.